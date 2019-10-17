Investigators have released images of items stolen during dozens of break-and-enters in the Greater Toronto Area as they announced more than 60 charges have been laid in the months-long investigation.

The investigation began in July of this year, York Regional Police said in a news release issued on Thursday morning.

The probe included investigators from four districts within York Region, as well as members of Peel Regional Police, the Halton Regional Police Service, the Toronto Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, and the Canada Border Service Agency.

Throughout the investigation, officers said “evidence was gathered in multiple incidents.”

On Sept. 26, three suspects were arrested in connection with the investigation. Search warrants were then executed on a vehicle belonging to one of the accused, as well as a place of temporary residence.

“A number of handbags and jewellery were seized, along with evidence linking the accused to the break and enters,” police said in the news release.

Investigators have released images of the recovered items in an effort to identify the owners.

Camilo Andres Arevelo Acevedo, 33, Roberto Lara Garcia, 31, and Pedro Jesus Herrera Riquelme, 35, now face more than 60 charges combined in connection with the probe. The three men are all residents of Chile, according to investigators.

“Canada Border Service Agency and York Regional Police continue to work in partnership to ensure all relevant immigration issues are resolved,” police said.

Anyone with further information regarding the case or anyone who believes their property was stolen in the break-and-enter incidents is asked to contact investigators at 905-881-1221, ext. 7232.