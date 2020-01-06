TORONTO -- Investigators are continuing to appeal for information regarding a hit-and-run crash in Brampton this weekend that left a 16-year-old Toronto girl dead.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, emergency officials received a report from a motorist who had located a pedestrian lying in the eastbound lanes of Queen Street, near Cherrycrest Drive.

Officers said the caller reported that they had discovered the victim suffering from trauma to her head.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders transported the teenage girl to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries where she was later pronounced dead.

She has since been identified by police as Dianna Manan.

Police search for driver of vehicle

The vehicle involved in the deadly crash did not remain at the scene and has not been located, officials said.

No description of the suspect vehicle has been released thus far.

“Investigators are urging the driver of the vehicle to consult with a lawyer and make arrangements to speak with police,” officers said in a news release.

“Investigators are also appealing for anyone that may have travelled through the area around midnight or anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage to contact investigators.”

UPDATE:

- Victim has died as a result of the injuries she sustained

- Major Collision Bureau has carriage of investigation.

- Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 905-453-3311 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police’s major collision bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).