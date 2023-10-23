Cop hit by fleeing vehicle in Caledon incident captured on video

One OPP officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle and another fired his pistol multiple times while investigating reports of a suspicious Jeep in Caledon early Monday morning, the province’s police watchdog says.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed that it has invoked its mandate following an incident involving OPP officers on Tundra Road in Caledon.

According to the SIU, OPP officers were called to the residential area, located near Hurontario Street and Highway 410, at around 7:20 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious Jeep Wrangler.

Shortly after officers arrived, the driver of the Jeep hit an OPP officer while fleeing the scene, the SIU said.

Security camera footage from a home in the area shows the moment the Jeep speeds away, striking the officer. The officer is thrown several feet onto a nearby lawn. Another officer can been seen running to the aid of the injured officer, who is lying on the ground.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“During the melee, another officer fired his gun at least twice,” the SIU said, “A civilian vehicle was struck as was the Jeep.”

A spike belt, which is used to stop fleeing vehicles, was also visible at the scene in Caledon.

The driver of the Jeep was able to successfully evade police on Tundra Road and the vehicle was later found abandoned in the area of Dixie and Mayfield roads in Brampton, police told CP24. The driver of the Jeep has not yet been located.

The OPP’s K9 unit has been called in to assist with the search for the suspect, police said.

The SIU, which investigates all incidents involving police and civilians that results in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault, has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

“The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529,” the agency said.