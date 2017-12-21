

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A police officer convicted of attempted murder in the Sammy Yatim case is now being charged with perjury and attempted obstruction of justice.

Const. James Forcillo was newly charged after police discovered an alleged breach of conditions while he was out on bail last month.

Forcillo, who was convicted in connection with the police shooting death of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim on a streetcar in 2016, was allegedly found at a residence other than the one that he was required to reside at under the conditions of his bail.

At the time of the alleged breach, Forcillo was awaiting a now deferred court hearing, where he was planning to ask a judge to alter his bail conditions so he would be permitted to reside with his fiancée.

SIU investigators allegedly went to his fiancée’s home in North York looking to assess the apartment’s suitability earlier this month.

When they knocked on its door, Forcillo himself allegedly answered and tried to explain away his presence at the home as only being “temporary.”

A lease agreement of the rental unit showed it was signed by Forcillo.

Forcillo was remanded into custody on Nov. 27 when his ex-wife and her family declined to remain as his sureties.

After the SIU finding, the Toronto police professional standards section started a separate and parallel investigation into his alleged discovery at his fiancée’s home.

Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray told CP24 that Forcillo is accused of lying to professional standards section officers during their investigation.

“He lied hoping to get a different outcome in regards to his breach of bail,” Gray said.

On Thursday Forcillo was formally charged with perjury and attempted obstruction of justice.

He is expected to appear in court to answer to the charges on Dec. 29 at 1000 Finch Avenue West.

His appeal will be heard sometime in April 2018 and he will likely remain in custody until the appeal is resolved.

Forcillo has been suspended without pay by Toronto police since his conviction but legally remains a sworn peace officer.