Convicted killer Paul Bernardo appeared via video link from his prison in Millhaven, Ont. this morning where he was charged with one count of possession of a weapon.

According to court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto, Bernardo is accused of possessing a homemade shank composed of a screw and a pen for a handle, allegedly for the purpose of committing an offence.

The offence date listed in the court documents is February 9, 2018.

Bernardo appeared briefly on the video screen in a courtroom in Napanee, Ont. which is about about 25 kilometres away from Millhaven.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt with dirty blonde hair piled atop his head.

According to a CTV News Toronto reporter inside the courtroom at the time, Bernardo was smiling and laughing at someone off camera, presumably a prison guard, as he waited for court to begin.

The hearing lasted a brief few minutes and Bernardo reportedly smiled and nodded, thanking the Justice Geoffrey Griffin.

Griffin informed Bernardo that his lawyer asked that the matter be put over until May 18 at 9:30 a.m.

Bernardo is serving a life sentence for the kidnapping, tortures and murders of 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French 1991 and 1992, respectively.

He became eligible for day parole last year.

More to come...