Controlled burn to take place in Toronto’s High Park to protect rare black oak savannah

Toronto officials say a controlled burn will be conducted in High Park next month to protect and sustain the city’s rare black oak savannah.

The black oak savannah in High Park is a rare ecosystem in Canada that consists of an open, park-like landscape containing widely spaced black oaks, scattered low shrubs and a rich variety of prairie grasses and wildflowers.

These savannahs are dependent on fire, either human-caused or natural, to maintain the open space. The black oak is resistant to fire, and some of the largest ones in Toronto are located in High Park.

“A prescribed burn is a deliberately set and carefully controlled fire that burns low to the ground and consumes dried leaves, small twigs and grass stems, but does not harm larger trees,” the city said in a news release on Thursday.

“Prior to European settlement, controlled burns were used by Indigenous people to manage and maintain fire-dependent ecosystems including the black oak savannahs in High Park.”

“The city, in recognition of that history and in coordination with its Indigenous Affairs Office, is engaged in conversations with the Indigenous community about incorporating Indigenous knowledge and practices in High Park.”

Officials said they are monitoring the weather to determine when to schedule the burn to ensure “optimal conditions.” The city said it would announce the exact date and time of the burn about 24 to 48 hours prior to ignition.

The city said plans to place notices at the park’s entrances and in the surrounding community to advise the public of when exactly the burn will take place are underway. The park will be closed at the time of the burn.

“Under ideal weather conditions, the smoke from the prescribed burns would lift and not affect surrounding neighbourhoods. It is possible, however, that some smoke will reach residential areas near the parks,” the city noted.

“People with asthma and those highly sensitive to poison ivy should limit their exposure to the smoke by staying inside and keeping windows closed. Some people may choose to leave the general area of the park on the day of the burn if concerned about the smoke.”