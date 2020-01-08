TORONTO -- The City of Toronto is holding public consultations this month to discuss the future of the planned bikeway extension further west on Bloor Street West.

The city said the project will study and develop a design to add an extra bikeway on Bloor Street West from Shaw Street to Runnymede Road.

“The City of Toronto is inviting residents to learn more about and provide feedback on the Bloor West Bikeway extension,” the city stated on their online poster invite.

“The proposed protected bike lanes would create dedicated space for people cycling and improve safety for all road users.”

The existing bikeway on the street, which was installed in 2017, runs from Avenue Road to Shaw Street. The city said it’s the second busiest bikeway in the city with around 5,220 daily users.

“The proposed Bloor West Bikeway extension would connect with the West Toronto Rail path as well as existing north/south routes on High Park Avenue and Runnymede Road,” the city stated.

The first consultations will be held on Jan. 27 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the St. Wenceslaus Church on 496 Gladstone Avenue.

The second consultation will be held on Jan. 30 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Lithuanian House on 1573 Bloor Street West.

In November, the city held drop-in events for building and business owners in the surrounding area to learn about what the extension might mean for them.

The actual installation of the extension is planned for August 2020.