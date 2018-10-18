

CTV News Toronto





A construction worker is dead after a vehicle mounted a sidewalk in Milton and struck him while he was working.

The crash took place near Main Street East and Bronte Street South at around 9 a.m.

According to police, a Honda mini-van was travelling westbound on Main Street when it crossed the centre line and veered onto the south sidewalk, striking a 55-year-old man doing work in front of a home in the area.

Emergency crews worked to extricate the man, who had become trapped underneath the vehicle.

He died a short time after he was freed.

Police said the Ontario Ministry of Labour will investigate.

Main Street East has been closed between Bronte Street South and Bell Street to accommodate the investigation.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said, and is cooperating with officers. It’s not known what charges, if any, the driver may face.

Police anticipate the area could be closed for several hours.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.