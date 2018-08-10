

CTV News Toronto





A construction worker suffered critical injuries after he fell from the second floor of a site in Vaughan on Friday morning.

York Regional Police say the man fell from the second storey to the basement of an unfinished structure on Ridgepoint Road, near Kirby Road and Kipling Avenue, sometime before 8:30 a.m.

Paramedics treated the victim on scene before he was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital by ORNGE Air Ambulance. He is believed to be in his 50s.

Few other details about the incident were provided.

More to come...