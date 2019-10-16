

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Commuters travelling to and from the downtown core may be delayed this weekend as marathons and repairs take over the city.

The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon returns Sunday bringing with it a number of major road closures, and, at the same time, transit construction is shutting down parts of Line 1 this weekend.

Here’s our list of everything you need to know to get around this weekend.

Transit:

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations Saturday and Sunday.

The closure is to make way for Metrolinx construction on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit.

Shuttle buses will operate.

Roads:

The marathon, which brings more than 25,000 runners to downtown Toronto, will bring more road closures than any other event in the city.

Some of the closures are in place for the entire weekend, but most of them are only for Sunday.

Here are the full weekend closures:

Bay Street will be closed between Dundas Street West and Queen Street West at 11 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Hagerman Street between Elizabeth and Bay streets also is closed from 11 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. the next day.

Elizabeth Street between Dundas Street West and Hagerman Street will also be closed during those same times.

So will James Street between Albert Street and Queen Street West and Albert Street between Bay Street and James Street.

Here are the major Sunday closures:

University Avenue between Dundas Street West and Front Street West will be closed from 4 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard between Windermere Avenue and Don Roadway will be closed from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Queen Street West between Simcoe and Yonge streets will be closed from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. Queen Street West between University Avenue and Yonge Street will be closed from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Richmond Street West between Simcoe Street and Yonge Street will be closed from 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Richmond Street between Sheppard Street and Yonge Street will also be closed, but from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Bloor Street West between St George and Bay streets will be closed from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

King Street West between York and Yonge streets will be closed from 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard East between Carlaw and Woodbine avenues will be closed from 8 a.m. 3 p.m.

Here’s a full list of closures: