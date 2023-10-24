Constituency office of Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles vandalized

The constituency office of Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles was vandalized Tuesday, one day after MPP Sarah Jama was ejected from caucus.

Photos from her office, located in Toronto’s Davenport riding, show the words “Free Palestine” and “blood on your hands” typed on individual pieces of paper stuck on the window.

An image of Stiles’ was defaced with red paint.

Speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park, the NDP leader said she became aware of the vandalism Tuesday morning.

“My staff are fine. I checked in with them of course right away. We’ll make the necessary reports.”

Stiles said it’s not unusual for the office of politicians to be vandalized, but in this instance, it’s indicative of a divided community.

“This is a time to unite people not divide them, and I think the government has really inflamed some of those divisions and made things really murky for a lot of people.”

The constituency office of Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles was vandalized sometime before the morning of Oct. 24. (Gord Bullock/CTV News)

Stiles reiterated that the Ontario NDP has been calling for a ceasefire in Israel-Gaza, urgent humanitarian aid and the release of hostages.

Jama was recently ousted from the NDP caucus after a tumultuous few weeks in which she was criticized for calling for an end to the “Israeli apartheid” and the occupation of Palestinian land.

The NDP has said she was not ejected from their party for her views, but rather because she took action, including sending a cease-and-desist letter to the premier, without properly communicating with staff.

NDP MPP Doly Begum stood beside Stiles outside the legislature to reiterate that the NDP voted against the censure of Jama in order to give her a voice.

“We have staff members, we have people in our own communities, in our families who are related on both sides that are impacted … some of my friends, family members have been lost in this battle. People have died,” she said.

“The fact that people are questioning the NDP on it stands on Palestine, it is just extremely disheartening.”