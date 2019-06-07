As Premier Doug Ford marks one year since the 2018 election, he wouldn’t speculate on whether a cabinet shuffle is in the works.

Ford addressed the media at an Etobicoke hotel flanked by every single member of his cabinet, who the premier calls a “talented” team.

Conservative insiders, however, say Ford is planning to shake up his cabinet to promote ministers who have performed beyond expectations and potentially break up ministries to decrease the workload on other ministers.

While the final details of the shuffle are still being finalized by the Premier’s Office, the premier himself wouldn’t confirm whether a portfolio switch is on the horizon.

“The men and women standing behind me, each and every one of them are more than capable of hopping into any portfolio and getting the job done,” Ford told reporters.

“I can tell you we have the best cabinet this province has ever seen and I’ll put it up against any government in Ontario.”

When asked directly about whether there would not be a cabinet shuffle in the immediate future, Ford simply said he wasn’t “going to speculate” on the possibility.

Ford was forced to shuffle his cabinet early into his mandate after his then-Economic Development Minister Jim Wilson was accused of sexual misconduct last November.

Wilson’s departure triggered a minor portfolio shakeup, leading to two promotions and two demotions.

John Yakabuski was sent to Natural Resources and Forestry from Transportation, switching places with Jeff Yurek. Michael Tibollo was shuffled to Tourism, Culture and Sport, trading portfolio with Sylvia Jones who became the new Solicitor General.