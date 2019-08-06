

Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





A second sentencing hearing for the man convicted in the 2012 Eaton Centre shooting that left two people dead and six others injured began on Tuesday.

Christopher Husbands was first convicted on two counts of second-degree murder, but a new trial was ordered as it was found that the judge had made an error in law regarding jury selection.

In February 2019, Husbands was retried and found guilty on the lesser charges of two counts of manslaughter and five counts of aggravated assault, along with one count each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and reckless discharge of a firearm.



Christopher Husbands is seen in a Toronto courtroom in December 2014 in this sketch. (CTV News Toronto)

Two men were killed in the shooting, 24-year-old Ahmed Hassan died on the floor inside the downtown mall, while 22-year-old Nixon Nirmalendran died in hospital nine days after the incident. Six others were injured in the shooting, including Connor Stevenson, who was 13 years old at the time.

Stevenson was shot in the head as 14 rounds were fired off inside the food court of the busy shopping centre.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto ahead of the sentencing hearing, Stevenson said the judicial system has been upsetting and does not seem fair.



The Stevenson family is seen entering a Toronto courthouse ahead of Christopher Husbands' second sentencing. (CTV News Toronto / Austin Delaney)

Husbands has previously admitted to being the shooter in the incident but his lawyers argued he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness. His defence team said Husbands was in a dissociative state due to post-traumatic stress disorder and did not have control over his actions at the time as a result.

The sentencing hearing, which began at 10 a.m., heard victim impact statements first as Husbands sat in the prisoner’s box unshackled wearing a grey suit with a light blue shirt.

At the hearing, Stevenson’s mother Jo-Anne Finney said her son sustained permanent brain impairment as a result of the shooting.

“It is Connor who received the life sentence,” she said in her victim impact statement.



Police set up a perimeter outside the Eaton Centre following a shooting at the shopping mall in Toronto on June 2, 2012. (The Canadian Press / Victor Biro)

In June of this year, prosecutors said they will be seeking a life sentence for Husbands, noting the killings should be considered “near murder.”

Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for seven years. Husbands, who has spent seven years behind bars, will be credited for time already served.