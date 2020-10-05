TORONTO -- An employee at IKEA’s North York store has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

IKEA Canada says it learned that a staff member at its North York store, near Sheppard Avenue and Leslie Street, tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct.1, according to a statement issued on Monday morning.

The employee last worked at the store on September 20.

IKEA says it believes there is no connection between this positive case and a prior confirmed case at the store last month.

“We are supporting our co-worker to ensure they have everything they need and hope for their full recovery soon,” reads the statement. “At this time, we are currently unaware of any link or direct contact between this individual and the positive case reported on September 24.”

IKEA says all co-workers who may have been in close contact with the infected worker have been notified and are currently self-isolating.

The store also says customers who may have come into contact with the positive case have been contacted.

The store has “already completed an enhanced cleaning of the affected areas” and is open to the public.