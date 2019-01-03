

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





One of the teens who survived a late-night crash in Vaughan earlier this week has stabilized in hospital, York Regional Police confirm.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, a Kia Sportage carrying five teenagers was travelling west on King Vaughan Road when it veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree.

Three of the five teens needed to be extricated from the wreckage by firefighters.

One of the passengers, a 16-year-old boy, died of his injuries in hospital one day later.

Another passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was initially listed as being in life-threatening condition. By Thursday, his condition had improved.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy both suffered minor injuries. The remaining passenger, 16-year-old girl, was seriously hurt but is expected to survive.

All five teens are high school students from the Vaughan area.

“As soon as the students get back to school on Monday, they’ll have the proper supports in place to support anyone that’s having trouble or struggling while dealing with this tragedy,” Pattenden said.

While charges have not been laid, police say that could be a possibility as the investigation continues.

At the time of the crash, road conditions were dry and clear. Police are also looking at whether speed or impairment were factors.

The young driver was G2 licensed. Whether the girl was permitted to be travelling with four other passengers under the age of 19 at that time is also part of the investigation.

“I’m sure while the physical injuries may have been minor (for the driver), the psychological traumatic injury would be severe and will be that way for a very long time,” Const. Andy Pattenden said.

“It’s going to be a very tough road for her.”

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to contact police.