Limited oxygen and delays caused by overcrowding on the slopes of the world’s highest mountain are creating a dangerous situation, say some mountain-climbing enthusiasts.

Seven deaths among climbers on Mount Everest in one week are prompting some to call for a limit on the number of people allowed on the mountain.

Many of the deaths were due to hypoxia, a condition in which the level of oxygen in the body drops to dangerously low levels. The air at altitudes above 8,000 meters is so thin that oxygen tanks must be carried up for climbers seeking to reach the summit.

Long lines of people along the narrow path to the peak are putting a strain on the climbers’ oxygen supplies, especially in the stretch known as the Death Zone.

“If you have a lack of oxygen for a prolonged time, because you can’t just get enough air in, then you start seeing damage to the various organs,” said Dr. Leon Rivlin, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Humber River Hospital.

Hypoxia can also be caused by heart problems, cyanide poisoning or respiratory diseases such as asthma or pneumonia.

Rivlin compares the condition with a stroke, which causes damage to the brain with a sudden depletion of oxygen due to a blood clot.

“Between 3,000 to 6,000 meters, you’re going to start feeling a certain level of discomfort. It’s beyond that, that you really start to get into a super-high altitude.”

Climbers may experience “altitude sickness, which involves confusion, nausea and weakness. One sign of hypoxia is when breathing becomes difficult, even when you’re just sitting.

“They talk about an inability to walk as well.” said Rivlin. “And I think a lot of that happens because the part of the brain that’s responsible for walking – our cerebellum, that helps us balance—starts to get affected fairly quickly by a lack of oxygen.”

For mountain climbers, it’s often weather that causes oxygen-depleting delays.

“Weather conditions will stifle their advance or their descent and as a result they run out of oxygen but I worry that the problem also something else, the experience of the climber the commercialization of Everest and all of that,” said Rivlin.

This year, Nepal issued a record number of climbing permits – 381 permits – but despite the number of deaths, officials say they have no plans to limit the number of permits.