

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Mourners will gather in Etobicoke tonight to remember a 22-year-old man who was gunned down near his Etobicoke home earlier this month.

Shaquille Wallace was found lying wounded in a laneway near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue on Jan. 9 after a gunman fired several shots at him. He died at the scene.

Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects. Previously, they said that at least six shots were fired at Wallace in the laneway.

The young man’s family begged the public for any information about the potential assailant, saying they’re all ‘puzzled’ by Wallace’s violent death.

His mother said Wallace had just finished work and was not far from home when he was killed. She described him as a “quiet” and “well-respected” man who loved his family.

“The last time I saw him we were in church,” Pearl Clarke told CTV News Toronto about a week after her son’s death.

“He came and sat beside me and gave me a big hug and he kissed me on my forehead and said, ‘Mommy, I love you and I really want to change my life.’

“We want justice, we don’t want anything more,” Wallace’s sister, Melissa Campbell, said. “It could happen to anybody, it could have happened to anybody’s brother, sister or mother out here. Until this person is caught, who knows what’s going to happen.”

Pastor Keaton Austin, who helped organize tonight’s vigil, said more than 100 people are expected to attend.

The service will take place at 64 Waterton Road, near Scarlett Road and Tilden Crescent, at 5 p.m.