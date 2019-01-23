

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Days after their home was burned to the ground, a family of 14 stands inside a church, picking from mounds of clothing donated by total strangers.

A fire broke out in the basement of the family’s three-unit rental home on Lambton Avenue, in the Mt. Dennis neighbourhood, on Saturday and quickly spread throughout the house.

Freezing cold temperatures made containing the fire challenging, Toronto firefighters said.

Translating for her Hungarian-speaking father, Patricia Dinai said that while there were no injuries, the family lost everything in the fire.

“We lost every paper, every ID,” Dinai said on Monday. “Everything...”

Since that day, the community has rallied around the family.

“I knew as soon as this happened that we had to spring into action,” said Erin Ronningen, who runs the Black Creek Alliance Facebook Group.

Ronningen said the Facebook group put out a call for winter clothing, luggage and children’s clothing.

“And our community responded,” she said.

The only problem was that the group didn’t have any place to put all of the donations. That’s when Reverend Beth Benson stepped in and offered up space at St. Mary and St. Martha Anglican Church, located near Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

“It’s an amazing story of generosity,” Benson said. “But they needed a place, a safe place, dry place to collect it and I said ‘absolutely, let’s go.’”

The family is grateful for the help.

“(My father) said this feels really good,” Dinai said at the church. “We are really thankful for everyone that helps.”

The family has been living in a hotel near Highway 400 since the fire. They say they will be able to stay at the hotel until February, but then will have to find other accomodations.

The Black Creek Alliance has created a GoFundMe page to “help them with food, clothing, supplies and future housing.” Since the crowdfunding page was created, it has raised more than $7,500.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Sean Leathong