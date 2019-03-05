

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Flags will be lowered at two northern Ontario schools today in honour a pair of cousins who died after their snowmobile crashed through the ice on Lake Muskoka on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police say five people were riding on the lake using three snowmobiles shortly after midnight when the ice surface broke, plunging them under the surface.

Three people, a 31-year-old Bracebridge man, a 37-year-old Gravenhurst man, and a 14-year-old, also from Gravenhurst, managed to swim back to shore safely.

An 11-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were pulled from the water by search and rescue teams but later died in hospital.

A family member said the boys were on a family outing when the accident happened.

The boys attended Bracebridge Public School and Gravenhurst High School, respectively.

Principals at both schools sent out letters to staff, students and their families on Tuesday, explaining the loss of two Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) students.

The flags at both schools will also be lowered.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two of our students. Special counselling services have been available at the schools these students attended and will continue to be available throughout the week and longer, if needed,” a statement from the TLDSB reads.

“A letter sent home to parents at the affected schools encourages open discussion with children about feelings stressing that any reaction to the death of a peer is normal in the grief process. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragedy."

Police described the incident to CTV News Barrie as a “profound tragedy” that has affected the small community.

The snowmobiles reportedly crashed in a narrow area of the lake that is known to have a fast current. Police said that the rapid current often creates thin ice in the area.

There is a trail meant for sledders, which runs across the land nearby, but it’s not known if the group knew about it.

The OPP’s search and recovery unit recovered the sleds on Monday.

Warning markers were set up in the narrow portions of the lake to let other sledders know of the dangerous condition.

It’s not known what kind of safety gear the victims were wearing, if at all.

With files from CTV News Barrie