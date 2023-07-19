'Community and officers’ lives at risk': Hamilton police investigating 3 swatting incidents in as many days

Hamilton police are investigating three swatting calls made on consecutive days this week that sent officers to the scene of two reported shootings and a bomb call that were all later determined to have been fabricated.

The term swatting refers to someone reporting a fake serious crime in order to send police to a targeted location.

Hamilton police say that shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, the force’s non-emergency line received a call reporting that there was a shooting in progress in which a father had shot his wife and daughter, and his son was hiding in room inside a Rendell Boulevard residence.

“Police responded to the area and immediately established a perimeter, while Hamilton Paramedics set up a medical treatment location,” police said in a press release.

“An investigation revealed the number used to call the emergency line was a computer-generated voice over internet protocol number. Police made contact with the residents of the home and found no evidence of any shooting and no victims.”

A few hours later, just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a call from Hamilton Health Sciences reporting that they’d received a bomb threat. The suspect hadn’t given any details about which specific hospital was being targeted, police say.

“Police attended the hospital and no explosive devices were located. Hamilton Police have since confirmed that the call came from a Text Now number and the investigation is ongoing,” the release read.

About 24 hours later, at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Hamilton police’s non-emergency line received another call for a reported shooting inside a residence.

“[Police] received a call from a male stating that his mother and father were arguing and that he heard four gunshots then saw his mother laying on the living room floor, while his father had fled the scene,” the release read.

“Police responded to the residence located on Purnell Drive and confirmed that this was another swatting call, with no evidence of any shooting and no victims.”

Police say that despite these incidents all happening within a three-day span, they have not confirmed whether any of them are related and are investigating them separately for the time being.

“Hamilton Police are investigating and take false or prank calls very seriously, as they put both community and [officers’ lives] at risk,” the release continued.

“If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, please contact Detective Constable Petros at 905-546-8965.”

Police say anonymous information can also be provided to Hamilton Crime Stoppers.