'Community and officers’ lives at risk': Hamilton police investigating 3 swatting incidents in as many days
Hamilton police are investigating three swatting calls made on consecutive days this week that sent officers to the scene of two reported shootings and a bomb call that were all later determined to have been fabricated.
The term swatting refers to someone reporting a fake serious crime in order to send police to a targeted location.
Hamilton police say that shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, the force’s non-emergency line received a call reporting that there was a shooting in progress in which a father had shot his wife and daughter, and his son was hiding in room inside a Rendell Boulevard residence.
“Police responded to the area and immediately established a perimeter, while Hamilton Paramedics set up a medical treatment location,” police said in a press release.
“An investigation revealed the number used to call the emergency line was a computer-generated voice over internet protocol number. Police made contact with the residents of the home and found no evidence of any shooting and no victims.”
A few hours later, just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a call from Hamilton Health Sciences reporting that they’d received a bomb threat. The suspect hadn’t given any details about which specific hospital was being targeted, police say.
“Police attended the hospital and no explosive devices were located. Hamilton Police have since confirmed that the call came from a Text Now number and the investigation is ongoing,” the release read.
About 24 hours later, at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Hamilton police’s non-emergency line received another call for a reported shooting inside a residence.
“[Police] received a call from a male stating that his mother and father were arguing and that he heard four gunshots then saw his mother laying on the living room floor, while his father had fled the scene,” the release read.
“Police responded to the residence located on Purnell Drive and confirmed that this was another swatting call, with no evidence of any shooting and no victims.”
Police say that despite these incidents all happening within a three-day span, they have not confirmed whether any of them are related and are investigating them separately for the time being.
“Hamilton Police are investigating and take false or prank calls very seriously, as they put both community and [officers’ lives] at risk,” the release continued.
“If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, please contact Detective Constable Petros at 905-546-8965.”
Police say anonymous information can also be provided to Hamilton Crime Stoppers.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
B.C. port workers revoke strike notice, feds expect labour action to end
The union representing dockworkers at B.C.'s ports has revoked the 72-hour strike notice it issued Wednesday – just hours after it was issued – a move that could signal an end to a tumultuous labour dispute.
Families of 6 Canadian Armed Forces members killed in 2020 helicopter crash file lawsuit against manufacturer
More than three years after six Canadian military members were killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece, the victims' families are suing the helicopter manufacturer.
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
Nearly 60 per cent of Canadian parents fear for their child's financial future: survey
According to a new survey, nearly three-in-five Canadian parents are worried about their child's financial future, primarily due to the impact of inflation and the prevailing economic uncertainties in the country.
'Inconsistent' internal governance, 'important gap in ministerial accountability' at GAC: NSICOP
Parliament's top-secret national security committee says Global Affairs Canada (GAC) is lacking in consistent internal governance, especially when it comes to intelligence activities, which is leading to an 'important gap in ministerial accountability.'
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
Falling telecom prices a positive sign, but phone bills still too expensive: experts
A price drop for Canadian phone and internet services last month has some observers optimistic about the downward trend, but industry watchers say there is still a long way to go when it comes to telecom affordability.
Montreal
-
Why Montreal women are wearing 'subway shirts' on the metro to feel safer
A viral TikTok trend showing women wearing baggy shirts over their outfits to avoid harassment on the metro is getting mixed reactions.
-
Jekyll and Simon: Two great white sharks tracked to Gulf of St. Lawrence
Two great whites have made their way to Quebec waters just in time for shark week. A specimen named Jekyll was last pinged on Tuesday near the shores of Percé, on the tip of Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula. Meanwhile, Simon is also hanging out in the Gulf of St. Lawrence a little further inward.
-
Q&A: After confirming two tornadoes in Quebec expert predicts stormy summer
The intensity of last Thursday's thunderstorms in the greater Montreal area caught a lot of people by surprise. There were torrential rains, fierce winds and even a tornado in Mirabel. CTV news anchor Maya Johnson spoke with David Sills, Executive Director of the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University.
London
-
How near is near? Core area councillors discuss location criteria for upcoming homeless hubs
Councillors who represent downtown London and the Old East Village are at the epicentre of the local homelessness crisis.
-
Victim’s family read emotional statements at sentencing submissions of 'Creeper Hunter'
The sentencing of Jason Nassr, 42, was delayed on Wednesday after a long day in court, which comprised of sentencing submissions and victim impact statements. In February, a jury found Nassr guilty of child pornography, extortion and harassment by telecommunications.
-
London councillor says social media reaction to Twitter post is overreaction
A London city councillor said she's surprised by strong online reactions to her Twitter comment that linked to an article by a U.S. political commentator. Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson said that she simply wanted to continue the debate on how to deal with homelessness.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region seniors separated in long-term care pushing for right to remain together
After six decades of marriage, Shirley and Jim Potts spent the last year of Shirley’s life separated. Now Potts is trying to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen to others.
-
Here’s how much you need to make to reasonably afford an apartment in southwestern Ontario cities
A new report outlining the cost of renting in cities across Canada shows that nowhere in Ontario can someone making minimum wager reasonably afford a one-bedroom apartment.
-
'It’s like another language': Budding musicians take part in band camp in Guelph
A special band camp makes a stop in the Royal City to teach kids and teens how to play, perform and create their own music.
Northern Ontario
-
Tony Anselmo, an icon in Sudbury’s music scene, has died
The family of Tony Anselmo in Greater Sudbury has confirmed he passed away Wednesday at age 70.
-
Search is on for dangerous driving suspect in Sudbury who keeps fleeing police
Greater Sudbury police are looking for a dangerous driving suspect who has been caught speeding in the Minnow Lake area of the city.
-
Northern Ontario man tries to rob pharmacy in Timmins at knifepoint
Timmins police say a man wearing a disguise tried to rob the pharmacy at the Timmins Walmart on July 8 at around 3:17 p.m.
Ottawa
-
Two more tornadoes hit eastern Ontario after Barrhaven was struck last Thursday
Two more tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down in eastern Ontario last Thursday during the storm that brought tornadoes to Barrhaven.
-
Fatal fire in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood a homicide
Ottawa police are treating a fatal fire in Centretown overnight as a homicide.
-
OC Transpo to lay off 27 bus cleaners, union says
The union representing OC Transpo and Para Transpo staff says more than two dozen garage attendants who help keep buses clean could soon lose their jobs.
Windsor
-
Historic fire truck restored and ready to roll
Once headed for the junkyard, Engine No. 7 is back up and running — with a shiny coat of red paint.
-
National Urban Park Hub established at UWindsor
The process to create the Ojibway National Urban Park is many years in the making and it’s still a few years away.
-
Tim Horton’s Camp Day raises money for youth campers
You may have noticed some familiar faces working the counter - or drive-thru window - at your favourite Tim Hortons on Wednesday.
Barrie
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Georgian Bay
One person has died after a vehicle was submerged in the water of Georgian Bay Wednesday afternoon.
-
Convicted sex offender and wife arrested 2 days after Ontario police issue rare public advisory
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
-
SIU investigating after suspect seriously injured by OPP vehicle in Innisfil
Ontario's watchdog is investigating in Innisfil following reports a man has been seriously injured after being struck by an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police supervisor 'shocked' that clothing was not collected in rape case
A Halifax police supervisor says he was shocked when an alleged sexual assault victim told him her clothing hadn't been collected as evidence 10 days after her physical exam.
-
'The cost is significant': Premiers to take legal action over isthmus funding
With a day to spare, the premiers of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have decided to apply for national funding to help protect the Chignecto Isthmus, a crucial piece of land that connects the two provinces.
-
Bids climb as Alberta government auctions off 'excellent, dusty' donair suit
The Alberta government is selling a donair costume, complete with replica meat, sauce, tomatoes and lettuce, as a part of its online surplus auction.
Calgary
-
Solutions sought to address anesthesiologist shortage in Alberta
Anesthesiologists cover a critical component of surgical care by providing pain management, but some of these specialists say there aren't enough of them in the province to provide efficient patient care.
-
City of Calgary’s plan to reintroduce fluoride into water system up in cost, delayed
It will now take longer and cost more for the City of Calgary to reinstate water fluoridation at the city’s two water treatment plants.
-
Women's World Cup expected to drum up Canadian sport interest
The Canadian women's team will look to inspire the next generation of soccer stars when its World Cup bid kicks off Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters set up new camp at Canadian Museum for Human Rights
One day after a blockade at a Winnipeg landfill came down, a new camp went up in Winnipeg.
-
A town parade and chicken wings: What Brett Howden has planned for the Stanley Cup
Brett Howden has some big plans when he brings the Stanley Cup to his home community in Oakbank, Man. for the first time later this month – plans that may include filling it up with chicken wings.
-
'An absolute disrespect': Brandon's new rule requiring residents to shovel sidewalks causes concern
People living in Brandon will have to clear a bit more snow this winter after city council passed new changes requiring residents to clear sidewalks.
Vancouver
-
Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
-
B.C. transportation minister vows to raise fines, recover repair costs after overpass strike
The day after a large truck hit a Highway 99 overpass in Delta causing substantial damage, B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming is vowing to raise fines and recover repair costs from truck drivers and companies involved in overpass strikes.
-
B.C. port workers revoke strike notice, feds expect labour action to end
The union representing dockworkers at B.C.'s ports has revoked the 72-hour strike notice it issued Wednesday – just hours after it was issued – a move that could signal an end to a tumultuous labour dispute.
Edmonton
-
How many hours of smoke has Edmonton had this year?
The government agency defines smoke hours as time spent with a reduction in visibility below 9.7 kilometres.
-
Why is a giant donair costume being auctioned by the Alberta government? Whatever the reason, it's a hit
An unusual item – from a curious owner – is up for auction in Alberta, attracting dozens of bids and plenty of internet interest, while sparking love for the local food favourite.
-
Motorcycle fatal, serious injury crashes reach 10-year high: Edmonton data
Motorcycle crashes that resulted in death or serious injury have reached a 10-year high compared to the first half of the past 10 years, Edmonton police data shows.