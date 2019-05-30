

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





An independent committee is recommending the reinstatement of the football programs at St. Michael's College School provided that measures are “put in place to promote the safety of those involved in the programs and a healthy culture within the sporting environment.”

The recommendation comes seven months after the private school was engulfed in a scandal involving allegations of assault and sexual assault.

Seven students were eventually arrested in connection with investigations into two separate allegations of sexual assault with an object on school property.

St. Michael’s College School later revealed that all seven of those students were members of one of the school’s football teams.

As a result, a decision was made to cancel both football programs at the school for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons.

The independent committee brought in to probe the culture and policies of the school is, however, now recommending that both programs be reinstated for the coming academic year.

At a meeting on Wednesday night for staff, students and alumni of the school, Respect and Culture Review committee Chair Mark Sandler said that members are tentatively supporting the reinstatement of the football programs “if and only if it is coupled with effective measures to prevent or address hazing in particular and bullying more generally.”

He said that those measures will be fully outlined in a report slated for release later this summer but will “address training and education of students and staff, including coaches, and a range of safeguards to directly address the issues raised at the school around hazing, bullying, and the culture within a sporting environment.”

“We are satisfied that in the upcoming year, the reinstatement of the football programs, if and only if it is coupled with effective measures to prevent or address hazing in particular and bullying more generally, can better serve the student body while promoting a safe and healthy environment within the school,” he said in prepared remarks obtained by CP24.

Survey finds 5 per cent of students have experience hazing

During Wednesday’s meeting, Sandler shared the results of an anonymous survey that was completed by 1,010 students at the school.

The survey found that five per cent of students reported being the victims of hazing and 22 per cent of students reported being the victims of bullying.

About 57 per cent of students also said that they witnessed bullying in some form at the school.

“This is an opportunity for the school to take the lead in instituting effective measures to severely reduce bullying,” Sandler said.

In his remarks, Sandler described the incidents that lead to the police investigations at the school as “deeply disturbing” and said that it is particularly concerning that one of the incidents “was captured on video and viewed or distributed by students on social media.”

He said that while “hazing does not figure prominently in the school’s culture, bullying is a systemic issue that must be addressed”

“Although the incidents that form the basis of the criminal allegations are deeply disturbing on multiple levels and do require remedial measures to prevent or reduce their likelihood in the future, they can fairly be described as infrequent events,” he said.

“Our finding as to the relative infrequency of hazing is based on a wealth of information rather than speculation or conjecture. It informs our recommendations relating to continuing team sports activities at the school.”