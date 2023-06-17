Command post set up in search for missing Toronto man

A command post has been set up to aide in the search of a 69-year-old Toronto man who went missing on Friday.

Police say the individual, identified as Hernando, was last seen on June 16 around 11:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

At the time, he was wearing a light green short sleeve shirt and black pants.

Investigators have described Hernando as standing about five-foot-six and weighing 170 pounds.

Police are expected to provide an update on the search Saturday afternoon.