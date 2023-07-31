Command post set up for two missing sisters in Toronto

Toronto police are setting up a command post for two sisters who have been missing since Sunday evening in Toronto.

Kitana, 10, and Tiyanna, 12, were last seen in the Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street area on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Kitana is described as 4'7", 100 lbs., with brown eyes and shoulder length brown hair, usually in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue denim overalls and blue sandals.

Tiyanna is described as 4'8", approximately 110 to 120 lbs., with brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white dress, blue denim jacket and pink shoes.

A command post has been set up at the Driftwood Community Centre at Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

Police say they are concerned for their safety and are asking anyone with information to contact them.