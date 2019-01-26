

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have established a command post as they step up their efforts to locate a missing 59-year-old woman.

Alice Wolski disappeared from the Martin Grove Road and Cowley Avenue area of Etobicoke at around 8 a.m. on Friday and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

On Saturday morning, police confirmed that they have set up a command post in the area and are now conducting a Level 3 search for Wolski, which is the highest level of response that exists.

They say that they are concerned for Wolski’s safety.

She is described as about five-foot-seven with a slim build, green eyes and long dark brown hair that goes past her shoulders. She was last seen wearing black leather boots, though no further description of the clothing she was wearing has been provided at this time.