Trevor Noah says unsettling situation on flight to Toronto gave him 'clarity' on life

Comedian and television host Trevor Noah said he has “more clarity” on life after getting caught up in an unsettling incident on a plane that was trying to land in Toronto this week.

According to Noah, the flight tried to land in Toronto this weekend but couldn’t because of inclement weather. He says the plane was forced to divert to another airport.

"Few things in life give you more clarity than your flight being unable to land because of bad weather," Noah said on Twitter to his 11.6 million followers.

"Pilot couldn’t land in Toronto, everyone on the plane starts praying and I think about all the things I should have done in life. More walks, less internet."

The plane eventually landed safely, but the 38-year-old had to cancel his appearance at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga being held by Islamic Relief Canada.

Although we are saddened that we couldn't spend our Saturday afternoon with @Trevornoah, we are thankful that he and his team were able to land safely 🙏

We hope that we can see you soon!

Best wishes from the IR Team! 💙 https://t.co/nGob1wV2W9 — IslamicRelief Canada (@IRCanada) March 21, 2022

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Toronto Pearson for additional information on the situation.