

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- "Come From Away" is crossing the pond.

Producers say the hit Canadian musical will run at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin from Dec. 6, 2018 to Jan. 19, 2019.

It will then land on London's West End for a run at the Phoenix Theatre starting on Jan. 30, 2019.

The Tony Award-winning musical is set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The East Coast town saw its population swell as townspeople sheltered thousands of passengers and crew from 38 planes that had diverted when U.S. air space was closed.

Canadian couple Irene Sankoff and David Hein created and wrote the smash show.

They're also working on a big-screen adaptation.

"Come From Away" is currently running on Broadway and at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto.