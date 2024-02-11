TORONTO
Toronto

    • Collision sends one to hospital with serious injuries

    Toronto police
    Police are responding to a collision where a vehicle reportedly drove into a house in Scarborough.

    Police say that the collision happened at 5:30 p.m. in the Bellamy Road N and Cedar Brae Boulevard area.

    The driver remained on scene and has since been transported to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

    Police say to expect delays in the area.

    The investigation is ongoing.

     

