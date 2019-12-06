TORONTO -- Two children have been seriously injured following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Warden Avenue at around 10:13 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Toronto paramedics said two children were taken to a trauma centre. One is in life-threatening condition while another is in serious condition

An adult female was also rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition. Another person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

OPP said motorists should expect minor delays in the area.

More to come.