Collision on Highway 401 sends two children to hospital in serious condition
Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision on Highway 401 near Warden Avenue. (MTO)
TORONTO -- Two children have been seriously injured following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called to the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Warden Avenue at around 10:13 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said four vehicles were involved in the crash.
Toronto paramedics said two children were taken to a trauma centre. One is in life-threatening condition while another is in serious condition
An adult female was also rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition. Another person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
OPP said motorists should expect minor delays in the area.
More to come.