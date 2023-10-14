Collision on Gardiner Expressway sends three adults and one child to hospital

Four people, including one child, have been injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound collector lanes of the highway near Islington Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday for a crash involving three vehicles.

Toronto police said three adults were transported to the hospital: one man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and two other people with minor injuries.

A child was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The eastbound collector lanes of the highway before Islington Avenue were closed for several hours due to the crash. They reopened just after 10 p.m.