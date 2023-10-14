Collision on Gardiner Expressway sends man and child to hospital

A man and a child have been injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound collector lanes of the highway near Islington Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. for a crash involving three vehicles.

Toronto police say an adult male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A child who suffered minor injuries was also taken to hospital.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The eastbound collector lanes of the highway before Islington Avenue are closed due to the crash.