Collision involving police cruiser sends three people to hospital
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, June 9, 2019 10:08AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 9, 2019 1:05PM EDT
Three people were taken to hospital, including a Toronto police officer, following a collision involving a cruiser early Sunday.
It happened at around 4 a.m. at Dundas and River streets downtown.
Two civilians and a police officer sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital, police said.
No serious injuries were reported.