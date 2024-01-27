TORONTO
Toronto

    • Collision involving garbage truck sends two to hospital: police

    Emergency crews responded to a collision that happened last night in Scarborough involving a garbage truck where two people were transported to hospital. (Jacob Estrin). Emergency crews responded to a collision that happened last night in Scarborough involving a garbage truck where two people were transported to hospital. (Jacob Estrin).
    Share

    A collision involving a garbage truck that happened around 11:45 p.m. last night in Scarborough has sent two to hospital, according to police.

    Police say that crews were called to the accident at the intersection of Strode and Brimley Roads involving a garbage truck and a sedan. According to police, one person was extracted from the vehicle by Toronto Fire and then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    Police say that a second person was also transported to hospital, but did not specify their condition.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News