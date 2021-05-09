Advertisement
Collision in Mississauga sends motorcyclist to hospital
Published Sunday, May 9, 2021 5:29PM EDT
TORONTO -- A 29-year-old man is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga Sunday afternoon.
Peel police said a motorcycle and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Tacc Drive, north of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 5 p.m.
The motorcyclist was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Peel paramedics said.
Police later said his condition has improved and his injuries are considered life-altering.
The cause of the crash is unknown.