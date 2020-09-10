TORONTO -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a collision in Brampton on Thursday evening, police said.

It happened in the area of Main Street North and Williams Parkway just after 7:40 p.m. when a motorcyclist and a vehicle collided.

Peel paramedics said that the adult male victim was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment of his injuries.

Road closures are in effect as emergency crews respond to the collision.

It’s unclear if the driver of the other vehicle sustained any injuries.

This is a developing story. More to come.