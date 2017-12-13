

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A bitterly cold Wednesday is paving the way for an even colder Thursday in Toronto.

An extreme cold weather alert issued by the city Tuesday remains in effect today as temperatures drop to -6 C with a wind chill value sitting around -13 by the afternoon.

Sunshine may periodically break through the clouds, but that won’t stop temperatures from dropping to a dangerously cold low overnight and continuing into Thursday.

Environment Canada is expecting a dip to -18 C Thursday morning, feeling more like an icy -27 with the wind chill.

The city’s medical officer of health is encouraging Torontonians to keep warm by dressing in layers, covering up exposed skin when outside and staying informed about weather changes.

The alert, which will remain in effect until further notice, also triggers the availability of additional services to Toronto’s most vulnerable, including more shelter spaces and overnight street outreach.

A number of drop-in centres are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until April 15.

“Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children,” reads a release from the city. “People with heart problems can experience worsening of their condition up to several days after cold weather occurs.

Toronto will see a slight respite from the bitter cold by Friday where a high of -2 C is expected with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. According to Environment Canada, positive temperatures won’t return until Sunday, where Torontonians will see a high of 2 C.