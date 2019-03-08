

Rachael D'Amore and Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto may finally be on its way out of a lengthy deep freeze, but it may also come with some wet weather.

An extreme cold weather alert, issued by the city on March 3, officially ends as of noon on Friday as biting temperatures gradually subside.

As of 8 a.m., the temperature in Toronto sat at -12 C, feeling more like -20 with the wind chill. But Environment Canada expects those numbers to improve through the day.

A high of -6 C is forecast for the afternoon and -13 C in the evening.

The real change will be felt on Saturday, with a high of 0 C and sunny skies.

But Environment Canada warns that the spring temperatures will change in the evening. The weather agency has issued a special statement calling for freezing rain Saturday night, followed by 15 to 25 millimetres of rain.

“Rain will begin late Saturday evening or after midnight. In areas where temperatures remain below the freezing mark, this precipitation could fall briefly as freezing rain before temperatures rise above zero,” the statement said.

“Ponding of water on streets with blocked storm drains and in low lying areas is possible.”

The rain is expected to taper off late Sunday morning or Sunday afternoon, Environment Canada said.

Winds are also expected to gust at speeds of 70 to 80 kilometers per hour on Sunday.

Otherwise, the weather agency is calling for the first spring-like day of March, with a high of 4 C.

However, Toronto may not be free from the snow just yet. Environment Canada is reporting a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 2 C to start the work week on Monday.

So far in 2019, the city’s medical officer of health has issued 27 cold weather alerts.