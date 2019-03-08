Cold weather alert ends in Toronto as temperatures set to gradually climb
CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 8:52AM EST
Toronto may finally be on its way out of a lengthy deep freeze.
An extreme cold weather alert, issued by the city on March 3, officially ends as of noon on Friday as biting temperatures gradually subside.
As of 8 a.m., the temperature in Toronto sat at -12 C, feeling more like -20 with the wind chill. But Environment Canada expects those numbers to improve through the day.
A high of -6 C is forecast for the afternoon and -13 C in the evening.
The real change will be felt on Saturday, with a high of 0 C and sunny skies. For Sunday, the weather agency is calling for the first spring-like day of March, with a high of 4 C and periods of rain.
However, Toronto may not be free from the snow just yet. Environment Canada is reporting a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 2 C to start the work week on Monday.
So far in 2019, the city’s medical officer of health has issued 27 cold weather alerts.