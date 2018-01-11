

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts.

Toronto is in for another blast of cold weather this weekend.

On Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto, Hamilton, and the regions of Halton, Peel, York, and Durham, warning that a “very strong cold front” will follow the mild temperatures and rainy weather today.

Toronto will see a high of 9 C on Thursday and showers expected to be “patchy and light.” The rain could intensify tonight into Friday, the national weather agency said, adding that rainfall totals between 10 and 20 millimetres are likely.

Rain and melting snow could result in pooling on roads and in low-lying areas,

“A very strong cold front will cross the region from northwest to southeast on Friday bringing an abrupt end to the mild spell. Rain will quickly transition to snow, with a risk of brief freezing rain during the changeover. Snowfall amounts are expected to be limited to a few (centimetres),” Environment Canada’s advisory read.

“With the much colder air moving in on Friday, icy conditions on roads and sidewalks are likely due to the freezing of residual water from either melted snow or rain.”

A high of -9 C is in the forecast for Toronto on Saturday and the city will see a high of -11 C on Sunday.