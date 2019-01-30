

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Delays of up to 30 minutes have been reported along some GO train lines due to issues with a switch that has malfunctioned amid the extreme cold.

Metrolinx spokesperson Amanda Ferguson tells CP24 that the issue is primarily affecting service on the Lakeshore East line but may also be having some effect on service along the Milton line.

She said that one track has been closed as a result of the issue, creating a situation in which trains are having to travel single file through the affected area.

The delays come as the city deals with bone-chilling temperatures.

Environment Canada had called for a high of -14 C this afternoon but the temperature was expected to feel closer to -30 with the wind chill.

An extreme cold warning is currently in place for Toronto and other parts of the GTA due to the conditions. .

“A frigid arctic air mass and strong winds will result in wind chill values near minus 30 today through Friday morning,” Environment Canada said in its advisory. “Bitterly cold arctic air has moved into Southern Ontario overnight. Overnight low temperatures near minus 20 degrees Celsius combined with strong southwest winds have resulted in wind chill values in the range of minus 30 to minus 35.”

An extreme cold weather alert has also been issued by Toronto’s medical officer of health, triggering additional cold weather services from people experiencing homelessness.

Warmer weather is expected on Friday as milder air arrives.

A high of -9 C is in the forecast on Friday and Saturday will see a high of -4 C. Sunday will reach a high of 4 C.