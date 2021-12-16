The CN Tower and surrounding areas are closed after a report of falling debris from the structure.

On Thursday afternoon, police responded to Bremner Boulevard and Rees Street for reports of falling glass from the CN tower.

It appears that a large chunk of glass covering one of the elevator shafts fell from the tower.

No injuries have been reported.

The CN Tower has confirmed they are dealing with the matter and closed the structure as a precaution.

“Due to a report of falling debris, please be advised that the CN Tower is currently closed and areas surrounding the CN Tower have been closed as a precaution. The CN Tower team has identified the source of debris and have secured the area.”

The exact cause of the falling debris is unknown but on Thursday morning Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto as strong winds gusting between 70 and 90 km/hr. are expected through the evening.

Bremner Boulevard is blocked off between Lower Simcoe and Navy Wharf Court.

Police are asking the public to use caution in the area.