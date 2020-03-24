TORONTO -- The closure of all non-essential businesses in the province to help curb the spread of COVID-19 will take effect later today.

Premier Doug Ford announced the closures Monday to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The closures start tonight at 11:59 p.m. and will last for at least 14 days.

The government says that Ontarians will still have access to grocery stores and pharmacies, and their power and telecommunications will continue to run.

Businesses that support IT infrastructure service providers, power generation, natural gas distribution and clean drinking water will also stay open.

Ontario reported 78 new COVID-19 cases Monday -- the largest increase in a day so far -- bringing the provincial total to 503, including six deaths and eight cases that have fully resolved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2020.