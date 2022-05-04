Closure of Highway 404 causing major rush hour traffic delays

Highway 404 has been closed in both directions after a person was stuck by a car Wednesday afternoon, police say.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, Highway 404 is closed northbound at Steeles Avenue and southbound at Highway 7.

Police said a person was hit by a car after getting out of their vehicle following a collision.

The person has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, police say.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.