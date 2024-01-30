TORONTO
Toronto

    • Closing submissions begin in coroner's inquest into death of Sammy Yatim

    Share

    Closing submissions have begun at a coroner's inquest into the death of a teen who was shot by a Toronto police officer on an empty streetcar more than a decade ago.

    Lawyers for Sammy Yatim's family, for the Toronto Police Services Board and for a number of other parties will address the inquest's jurors today and suggest recommendations they may make in an effort to prevent such deaths in the future.

    Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar and holding a small knife when he was hit by two volleys of shots shortly after midnight on July 27, 2013.

    The officer who shot him, then-Const. James Forcillo was found not guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the first volley of bullets, which court heard was fatal, but was convicted of attempted murder for the second volley, fired when Yatim was already on the ground.

    Forcillo was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars and was granted full parole in 2020.

    Jurors have been told that the inquest should focus on police decision making and best practices in dealing with people in crisis, and is not meant to re-examine the details of the shooting or Forcillo's actions that night.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News