

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The prosecution and defence are expected to give their closing arguments in the case of a Toronto man on trial for allegedly killing his father, whose death was initially ruled a suicide.

Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of his father, Wayne Millard, who died on Nov. 29, 2012.

The Crown closed its case on Friday after the judge ruled out crucial evidence from a shooting reconstruction officer who said he believed Wayne Millard did not shoot himself in the face.

In response to the judge's ruling, the defence decided not to call witnesses.

Court has heard Millard's phone travelled to his father's home the day he died, that he bought the gun that was found next to his father's body and his DNA was found on the gun.

Dellen Millard told police his father was depressed, an alcoholic and stressed out from launching a transformed family aviation business, Millardair.

The murder trial is the third for Dellen Millard, who has been convicted twice of first-degree murder for the deaths of Toronto woman Laura Babcock and Hamilton man Tim Bosma.