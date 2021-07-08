TORONTO -- Closing arguments are expected to begin today in the case of a Toronto teacher charged after a student drowned during a school canoeing trip.

Nicholas Mills has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death in the drowning of 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry.

Prosecutors allege Mills neglected or ignored safety rules in planning and leading the July 2017 trip to Algonquin Provincial Park.

The teacher has acknowledged he did not follow some rules he felt did not align with industry standards or common practice.

But he has maintained the trip was safe, and had stricter safety requirements in place than similar excursions in the private sector.

Court has heard Perry and more than a dozen others had failed a mandatory swimming test held before the trip, and was not wearing a life jacket to swim when he drowned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.