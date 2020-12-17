TORONTO -- Closing arguments begin today in the trial for the man who killed 10 people and wounded 16 others in the 2018 Toronto van attack.

Over the course of the six-week trial, several psychiatrists have taken to the stand to offer opinions on Alek Minassian’s state of mind before, during, and after the deadly attack on Yonge Street in April 2018.

Minassian has already admitted to driving a rented cargo van on sidewalks along a busy stretch of Yonge Street in North York on the afternoon of April 23, 2018, deliberately striking pedestrians in his path.

Lawyers for Minassian, who faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, have argued that the 28-year-old should be found not criminally responsible (NCR) for his actions based on his autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis.

It is believed to be the first time in Canada that ASD has been used as the sole diagnosis in an NCR case.

A person is NCR if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

At one point during his seven days of testimony, Dr. Alexander Westphal, a U.S. forensic psychiatrist who was retained by the defence, told the court that Minassian “exhibited a lack of empathy or insight into the effect that his actions had on others.”

Westphal, however, stopped short of saying that the accused should be found NCR.

“I think he didn’t understand the moral wrongfulness of his actions, but that’s not my determination to make,” he said during cross-examination. “I think it’s a legal opinion, not a psychiatric one.”

In his testimony, Dr. Scott Woodside, the key witness for the Crown, said Minassian told multiple experts who assessed him that he knew his actions would be viewed as “despicable” to the public.

He added that becoming infamous was part of Minassian’s “calculation,” implying that he had a clear knowledge that what he was doing was morally wrong.

With files from The Canadian Press