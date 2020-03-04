TORONTO -- A clinical aide has been charged in alleged sexual assaults on two patients at Toronto's St. Michael's Hospital.

Police allege the suspect sexually assaulted a 62-year-old woman in June 2018, as well as a 52-year-old woman between May and September 2019.

Police say the suspect, a 61-year-old man from Toronto, turned himself in on Wednesday.

He was charged with three counts of sexual assault and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the man worked as a clinical aide at St. Michael's from 2016 until the end of last year.

Prior to that he worked in the hospital's palliative care unit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 4, 2020.