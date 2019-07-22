

Clients of a North York rehabilitation centre may be out thousands of dollars in pre-paid sessions after the clinic appears to have closed its doors.

Jermaine Willock says he was shocked to find out the Team Theraputix Rehabilitation and Wellness Centre closed about three weeks ago. Willcock is recovering from back surgery due to a collision and the centre has specialized equipment that helps with his recovery.

“It was doing good for so far,” Willock said.

Another client said that he has a spinal cord injury and has spent the past five years in therapy.

“It’s very difficult to find clinics that can stand me up and help me walk in a suspended device, ” Chris Stigas said.

CTV News Toronto reached out to Team Theraputix by phone, email and through it’s website, but did not receive a response. There is a notice on the clinic’s door from the landlord that says “default of lease” and another from Toronto Hydro that says “immediate attention required.”

Willock and Stigas say they’re not just upset about the closure, but about the money they may have lost. Both clients were offered a better rate if they prepaid for their sessions.

“I prepaid for 30 sessions, so $3,000,” Stigas said. “I’m hoping it’s not gone. I’ve only managed to use five or six of those sessions.”

Willock’s mother said she prepaid for 40 sessions at a cost of about $3,600.

“Now I’m out the money and he is also not getting the exercise either,” Heather Willock said.

Both Willcock and Stigas say they have talked with other former clients in similar situations, and they aren’t sure where they can continue their therapy.

