Clients of private health clinic in Richmond Hill should be tested for HIV, hepatitis: York Region

Clients who used select services at a private Richmond Hill health clinic are being advised to get tested for blood-borne infections, including HIV and hepatitis, after York Region said an inspection revealed improper infection prevention and control practices.

In a news release issued by the municipality on Tuesday, York Region said anyone who received services for wet cupping or micro-needling/ derma rolling at the Huai Kui Xu TCM clinic from Oct. 1, 2015 to June 7, 2023 should be tested as a precaution.

Staff inspected the clinic, located at 150 Berwick Crescent, after “health concerns” were flagged, the news release continued.

“The investigation found the devices used for wet cupping were not properly cleaned and sterilized between clinic clients and single-use micro-needle/derma rollers were reused on multiple clients,” the news release read.

“While the risk to clients who received wet cupping and/or micro-needling/derma rolling services is considered low, clients may have been exposed to blood-borne infections. As a precaution, clients who received one or more of these services at this clinic should seek medical follow-up and be tested for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) by their family doctor, nurse practitioner or at a walk-in clinic.”

A Section 13 order has been issued under the Health Protection and Promotion Act to prevent the clinic operator for performing “services of concern.”

“Following the order, York Region completed a thorough investigation that included multiple site visits, a risk assessment, a literature review and consultations with Public Health Ontario and field experts,” the release read.

“For the health and safety of residents, York Region issued this public notification once the investigation was complete as the clinic had inadequate client documentation practices and we are not able to follow-up with clients directly.”

The clinic will be reinspected by York Region Public Health and once the operator is in full compliance, they will be permitted to resume all services.

“York Region Public Health currently permits the operator to only provide assessments and provision of Chinese herbal medicine and continues to work with the operator to ensure infection prevention and control practices are followed,” the news release concluded.