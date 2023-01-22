Clean up continues at downtown Toronto intersection following water main break

Crews continue to clean up the mess caused by a broken water main at a busy downtown Toronto intersection.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the City of Toronto was advised of a water main break at King Street West and University Avenue.

The situation resulted in some significant traffic and TTC delays.

At this time, the 504 (A, B, and C) King streetcar routes continue to divert around the area due to the flooding. Shuttle buses are running, as needed.

Regular subway train service, which was suspended for a number of hours Saturday night at St. Andrew Station, has resumed on Line 1 Yonge-University, the TTC said.

The intersection was also closed to vehicular traffic for a few hours, but reopened shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the water main break is not known at this time.

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar.